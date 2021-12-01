14 Nepal nationals fitted with Jaipur Foot free of charge by BMVSS

Left Menu

It would be the endeavour of the BMVSS to hold special camps in various places in Nepal and rehabilitate such persons, he said.The Jaipur Foot is named after the city where it was designed. The foot was conceptualised in 1968 by Ram Chander Sharma, a craftsman, and Pramod Sethi, an orthopaedic surgeon.

Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@BmvssJaipurFoot)
Fourteen Nepal nationals with amputated leg were provided with Jaipur Foot and calipers here by the makers of the Jaipur Foot, Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti(BMVSS), the Samiti said on Wednesday. Eight women and six men travelled from Kohalpur in Banke district of Nepal to Jaipur where they were fitted with artificial limbs and calipers by the BMVSS free of cost, it said in a release.

"They have been suffering for a long time because of the lack of artificial limbs and calipers and now they can walk easily," said D R Mehta, the founder and the chief patron of the BMVSS. He said a very large number of people in the neighbour country are in need of artificial limbs and appliances. "It would be the endeavour of the BMVSS to hold special camps in various places in Nepal and rehabilitate such persons," he said.

The Jaipur Foot is named after the city where it was designed. The foot was conceptualised in 1968 by Ram Chander Sharma, a craftsman, and Pramod Sethi, an orthopaedic surgeon.

