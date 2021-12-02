India adds 9,765 new COVID-19 cases, 477 deaths

India reported 9,765 new COVID-19 cases and 477 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Minister on Thursday. Of these, over 50 per cent of the cases were reported in Kerala (5,405).

As per the health bulletin, the country's active caseload stands at 99,763. This accounts for less than one per cent of total cases and is currently at 0.29 per cent, the lowest since March 2020. With 8,548 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 3,40,37,054. Consequently, the recovery rate is at 98.35 per cent.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.89 per cent. It has remained below two per cent for the last 59 days. The weekly positivity rate, less than one per cent for the last 18 days, was recorded at 0.85 per cent. With the addition of new fatalities, the death toll in the country stands at 4,69,724.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,98,611 samples were tested for the presence of virus on Wednesday. The total samples tested up to December 1 is 64,35,10,926. Meanwhile, in the ongoing CVOID-19 vaccination drive, 80,35,261 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 124.96 crore (1,24,96,19,515) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, the health minister said in a statement. (ANI)

