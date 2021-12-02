Left Menu

India adds 9,765 new COVID-19 cases, 477 deaths

India reported 9,765 new COVID-19 cases and 477 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Minister on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 13:28 IST
India adds 9,765 new COVID-19 cases, 477 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported 9,765 new COVID-19 cases and 477 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Minister on Thursday. Of these, over 50 per cent of the cases were reported in Kerala (5,405).

As per the health bulletin, the country's active caseload stands at 99,763. This accounts for less than one per cent of total cases and is currently at 0.29 per cent, the lowest since March 2020. With 8,548 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 3,40,37,054. Consequently, the recovery rate is at 98.35 per cent.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.89 per cent. It has remained below two per cent for the last 59 days. The weekly positivity rate, less than one per cent for the last 18 days, was recorded at 0.85 per cent. With the addition of new fatalities, the death toll in the country stands at 4,69,724.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,98,611 samples were tested for the presence of virus on Wednesday. The total samples tested up to December 1 is 64,35,10,926. Meanwhile, in the ongoing CVOID-19 vaccination drive, 80,35,261 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 124.96 crore (1,24,96,19,515) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, the health minister said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021