Air pollution: Delhi schools to remain shut till further orders, says Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that from tomorrow, schools in Delhi will remain closed, until further orders. The decision by the Delhi government came after the Supreme Court pulled it up for the opening of schools amid the rising air pollution level in the city.

"The level of pollution in Delhi has become dangerous again. Expressing concern over this situation, the Supreme Court today strongly reprimanded the Central Government, the Delhi Government and the Air Quality Commission. In such a situation, the court also raised questions on the Delhi government regarding the decision to open the school. After this comment of the court, the Delhi government has decided to close the school again," Rai told ANI. Gopal Rai said, "Schools were closed in Delhi for a long time, there was a possibility that the pollution level would decrease and due to that, the decision to open the school was taken. But looking at the present situation, today, the government has decided that from tomorrow all the schools in Delhi will remain closed till further orders."

On being asked about the hearing that is to happen tomorrow regarding an action plan on the issue of pollution, Rai said, "Whatever action plan of Delhi, whether it is regarding dust pollution or vehicle pollution, the government is working continuously on them. For the last two months, we have been running an anti-dust campaign". After Supreme Court raised a question on the inspection of the Central Vista Project in today's hearing, he said, "The Central Government has told in the Supreme Court that the Central Vista is a work of national importance. We will take a further decision only after his detailed report comes. Let us look at the notice issued to Central Vista regarding dust pollution, we will talk further only after the report comes".

He added that "No new instructions have come from the Air Quality Commission yet. But the work of construction and demolition is already closed in Delhi. The entry of trucks that come from outside in Delhi is also closed. Work from home is there, we have started special bus service for offices so that people do not take out their private vehicles. If any other instruction comes, we will implement that also". Appealing for the use of public transport, he said that "the capacity of metro and bus has already been increased. I request that more and more people should travel by public transport except for private vehicles. During Corona, there was only seating allowed, but now standing is also allowed. Use it, so that together we can reduce our share of pollution.

On the question of whether the Delhi government is considering Odd-Even, he said that "there is no discussion about Odd-Even now because new challenges related to Corona are in front." In view of this, there is no position to run the bus and metro in full capacity right now. Therefore, in view of the upcoming threat of Corona, the government has not yet taken the decision of odd-even". (ANI)

