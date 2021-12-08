Thai construction tycoon gets jail term for poaching of protected animals

Thailand's supreme court on Wednesday sentenced construction tycoon Premchai Karnasuta to two and a half years in prison without probation on charges related to the poaching of protected animals, a prosecutor told Reuters.

Premchai, president of Thai construction company Italian Thai Development Pcl, was found guilty of possessing a firearm without a permit, enabling poaching and possessing the carcass of a protected animal, said prosecutor Phanomrit Homnitsakul.

