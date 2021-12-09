Lok Sabha passes bill to extend tenures of CBI, ED chiefs

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed two bills to extend the tenures of chiefs of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The House passed the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Delhi Police Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 after a reply from the Minister of State in the Department of Personnel and Training Jitendra Singh.

The bills seek to replace the ordinances brought by the government last month. Opposition members strongly opposed the bills which provide that the tenure of the Director may be extended by up to one year at a time, till the completion of five years from the initial appointment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)