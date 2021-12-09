Left Menu

Police commissioner system implemented in Bhopal and Indore

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra announced that the Police Commissioner System has been implemented in Bhopal and Indore from Thursday onwards.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-12-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 21:29 IST
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra announced that the Police Commissioner System has been implemented in Bhopal and Indore from Thursday onwards. Taking to Twitter, he announced, "Today is a historic day for Madhya Pradesh Police. Police commissioner system has been implemented in Bhopal and Indore from today."

Detailing the arrangement under the system, he said that an officer of the level of Additional Director-General of Police/Inspector-General of Police will be the Police Commissioner of Bhopal and Indore. "Under the Police Commissioner System, Bhopal will have the post of one Police Commissioner, two Additional Commissioners of Police, eight Deputy Commissioners of Police, 10 Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police, 33 Assistant Commissioners of Police and one Superintendent of Rural Police," he added in a tweet. In Indore, under the Police Commissioner System, there will be one Police Commissioner, two Additional Commissioners of Police, eight Deputy Commissioners of Police, 12 Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police, 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police and one Superintendent of Police Rural.

"A total of 38 police stations in urban areas will be included in the police commissioner system in Bhopal," said Mishra in another tweet. In Indore, under the Police Commissioner System, there will be a total of 36 police stations in urban areas.

Earlier in November, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that the Police Commissionerate system will now be implemented in Bhopal and Indore. (ANI)

