Gunmen kill at least 14 civilian militiamen in Burkina Faso, government says

Unidentified gunmen killed at least 14 members of a government-backed civilian militia in Burkina Faso on Thursday, the government said, one day after the president sacked his prime minister amid an escalating security crisis.

Also Read: Tear gas fired at protestors rallying against militant violence: Burkina Faso police

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)