Finland confirms Lockheed wins F-35 fighter jet competition
Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 10-12-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 18:10 IST
Finland has chosen U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighters in a tender to replace ageing F/A-18 combat jets, and plans to order 64 planes, the government told a news conference.
Reuters reported earlier on Friday that Lockheed Martin was set to win the contract.
