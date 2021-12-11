Left Menu

Canadian Arctic city says its water safe for drinking weeks after fuel contamination

"Thorough testing and assessments conducted over the past eight weeks, show that the water is safe for consumption and that the risk of recontamination is low," said Michael Patterson, the chief public health officer of Canada's Arctic territory Nunavut. Iqaluit, the capital of Nunavut, which borders Greenland, had declared a state of emergency mid-October, telling residents to stop using city water for drinking and cooking.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2021 06:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 06:41 IST
Canadian Arctic city says its water safe for drinking weeks after fuel contamination

The Canadian city of Iqaluit in the country's northern territory said on Friday that it was now safe for its 7,000 residents to consume the municipality's water, nearly two months after fuel was found in the water supply. "Thorough testing and assessments conducted over the past eight weeks, show that the water is safe for consumption and that the risk of recontamination is low," said Michael Patterson, the chief public health officer of Canada's Arctic territory Nunavut.

Iqaluit, the capital of Nunavut, which borders Greenland, had declared a state of emergency mid-October, telling residents to stop using city water for drinking and cooking. The residents had reported fuel odors in the water, prompting the city to conduct tests that found "exceedingly high levels of various fuel components" in samples from a water tank.

Officials scrubbed tanks and installed new monitors, among other measures, and continued periodic tests that showed levels of hydrocarbon substances were either undetectable or within safety levels for drinking water, according to a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January; New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021