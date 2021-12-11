MHA seeks names from states, UTs for vacancies in UN office in African Union

By Rajnish Singh The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought names of eligible officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police and Deputy Inspector General from all the States, Union Territories (UTs) and over 19 Central organisations mostly functioning under it to fill two vacant posts in United Nations office in African Union (UNOAU).

The appointment will be on a secondment basis against the two posts -- Police Reform Adviser and Police Planning Adviser -- vacant in the UNOAU. In a letter issued last week, the MHA's Police Division-II asked the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of all states and UTs to nominate the name of "eligible and willing officers in the rank of Superintendent of Police or Deputy Inspector General ( P-4 level) active in service" forwarded through proper channel to this Ministry by December 27.

Directors of Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Special Protection Group, North Eastern Police Academy, National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science (NICFS), Central Forensic Science Laboratory and Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless (DCPW) were also directed to nominate names from their departments. The same instruction has also been given to Directors General of Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Central Industrial Security Force, National Security Guard, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Bureau of Police Research and Development, Sashastra Seema Bal, Narcotics Bureau, National Investigation Agency and Assam Rifles as well as Commissioner of Police Delhi.

The Home Ministry's search for two eligible officers began after the Indian Mission in United Nations forwarded the request of the Police Division, Headquarters of the United Nationals (UNHQ) for the nomination of eligible and candidates against the vacancy announcement for two posts in the UNOAU. The MHA will send a list of a few selected best candidates to the Indian Mission in United Nations after receiving the nominations from states, UTs and other Central organisations. The list will be sent after the candidates fulfil the requisite eligibility criteria, qualifications for the posts and other requirements.

"Employment of Academic Certification (EAC), Human Rights (HR) certificate (perform enclosed) along with forwarding letter including APAR/ACR gradings of last five years of each nominated candidate are required to be submitted in separate files to the MHA," the letter stated. (ANI)

