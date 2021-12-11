Helicopter crash: IAF officer from Rajasthan cremated in Jhunjhunu

The mortal remains of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu along with 12 others including CDS General Bipin Rawat, were consigned to flames in Jhunjhunu district.

His wife Yashwani lit the funeral pyre.

Earlier, the body reached Jhunjhunu airstrip in a helicopter where he was given floral tributes by MP Narendra Kumar, MLA Rita Chaudhary, district collector U D Khan, SP Pradeep Mohan Sharma and others. His wife and other family members were also present.

A decorated truck of the IAF left for his native village of Ghardana Khurd with the mortal remains.

Thousands of people reached the village to pay tributes to Singh. His mother saluted the departed soul while his wife kept carrying a photo of Singh, who was the co-pilot of the ill-fated helicopter, with her all the time.

She arrived with the body from Delhi.

