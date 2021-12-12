Left Menu

2 killed after being hit by tanker in Thane district

A man and a woman were killed after a tanker hit them in Maharashtras Thane district on Sunday, police said. The accident took place around 1 am on Mumbai-Nashik highway near Cherpoli village in Sahapur taluka, they said.The two victims were walking on a road when the tanker coming from the opposite direction rammed into a road divider, jumped on to the opposite lane and hit them, an official from Sahapur police station said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-12-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 11:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The two victims were walking on a road when the tanker coming from the opposite direction rammed into a road divider, jumped onto the opposite lane, and hit them, an official from the Sahapur police station said. He did not reveal what the tanker was carrying.

The duo suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. They were identified as Vikrant Vare (26) and Pooja Hirwe (29), both residents of a housing complex in the area, the official said. The bodies were sent to a government hospital in Sahapur for postmortem.

The police later arrested the tanker's driver and cleaner, the official said, adding that a case was registered against them under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

