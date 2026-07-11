U.S. Tightens Screws on Iranian Financier Amid Rising Tensions

The U.S. Treasury Department has introduced new Iran-related sanctions targeting Ali Ansari, a key financier for Mojtaba Khamenei, and 13 others. These measures follow renewed Iranian attacks on oil tankers. The sanctions highlight Ansari's involvement in illicit financial activities supporting Iran's Revolutionary Guards. The administration aims to isolate Iranian officials financially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The United States On Friday Issued New Iranrelated Sanctions Targeting A Key Financier For Irans New Leader Mojtaba Khamenei And Other Individuals And Entities | Updated: 11-07-2026 01:30 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 01:30 IST
U.S. Tightens Screws on Iranian Financier Amid Rising Tensions
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The United States issued fresh sanctions on Iran, focusing on financier Ali Ansari and 13 other individuals and entities. This comes amid renewed tensions following Iran's attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, the Treasury Department reported.

The sanctions target Ansari's role in financially backing Iran's Revolutionary Guards, with Treasury accusing him of diverting public funds into a global portfolio to benefit himself, Iranian elites, and the IRGC. They also focus on Iranian exchange houses and front companies moving billions annually for sanctioned banks.

The sanctions were announced after a week of renewed conflict, with Iranian attacks on commercial tankers prompting responses from the U.S. Despite a ceasefire being declared over by President Trump, talks continue. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasizes ongoing efforts to isolate top Iranian officials financially.

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