Record-Setting Rally: S&P 500 Nears New High Amid AI and Chipmaker Excitement

The S&P 500 almost reached a record high, fueled by SK Hynix's impressive Nasdaq debut that heightened optimism in the memory-chip sector. Despite geopolitical tensions, expectations for strong earnings growth, particularly in technology, boosted investor sentiments. Key economic insights are anticipated from upcoming earnings reports, especially from major banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Sp Rose To End Just Short Of A Record High On Friday | Updated: 11-07-2026 01:31 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 01:31 IST
Record-Setting Rally: S&P 500 Nears New High Amid AI and Chipmaker Excitement
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The S&P 500 edged closer to an all-time high, buoyed by SK Hynix's impressive debut on the Nasdaq that invigorated the memory-chip industry. The artificial intelligence trade regained prominence as SK Hynix launched 14% above its offering price, marking a milestone U.S. listing.

Investors are keenly eyeing the forthcoming earnings season, set to commence next week, following the semiconductor firm's massive $26 billion capital raise through American Depositary Receipts. With tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalating, energy prices stoked inflation fears, potentially swaying the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions.

Notably, the S&P 500's valuation, influenced by chipmakers' performance amid the AI boom, fluctuated with market volatility. Insights into economic trends will emerge from large U.S. banks' earnings reports, providing crucial perspectives on corporate and consumer activities. This comes as the index remains nearly 20 times its projected earnings despite reaching peaks.

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