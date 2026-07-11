Record-Setting Rally: S&P 500 Nears New High Amid AI and Chipmaker Excitement

The Sp Rose To End Just Short Of A Record High On Friday

The S&P 500 edged closer to an all-time high, buoyed by SK Hynix's impressive debut on the Nasdaq that invigorated the memory-chip industry. The artificial intelligence trade regained prominence as SK Hynix launched 14% above its offering price, marking a milestone U.S. listing.

Investors are keenly eyeing the forthcoming earnings season, set to commence next week, following the semiconductor firm's massive $26 billion capital raise through American Depositary Receipts. With tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalating, energy prices stoked inflation fears, potentially swaying the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions.

Notably, the S&P 500's valuation, influenced by chipmakers' performance amid the AI boom, fluctuated with market volatility. Insights into economic trends will emerge from large U.S. banks' earnings reports, providing crucial perspectives on corporate and consumer activities. This comes as the index remains nearly 20 times its projected earnings despite reaching peaks.