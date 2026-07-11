Russia's Grain Export Route Halted Amidst Conflict

Russia has temporarily stopped shipping through the Don-Azov Channel due to a Ukrainian attack on vessels in the Sea of Azov. This suspension impacts a significant portion of Russia's wheat exports. Market reactions were swift, with Euronext wheat prices rising sharply following the announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Refiles To Change Russias To Russia In Headline | Updated: 11-07-2026 01:26 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 01:26 IST
Russia's Grain Export Route Halted Amidst Conflict
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In a recent development, Russia has temporarily halted shipments through the Don-Azov Channel, a crucial waterway connecting the Don River with the Sea of Azov, according to industry sources.

This decision comes on the heels of a Ukrainian attack involving 13 Russian vessels, including 10 tankers, in the Sea of Azov.

The announcement has caused wheat prices on the Euronext exchange to jump by 4%, driven by fears of potential disruptions in the global grain trade amidst ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

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