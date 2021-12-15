Left Menu

No plan as of now to curtail Winter Session of Parliament: Joshi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 22:27 IST
No plan as of now to curtail Winter Session of Parliament: Joshi
  • Country:
  • India

There is no plan as of now to curtail the ongoing Winter Session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday, but added the Opposition should not run away from debate they themselves have sought on vital issues.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Wednesday amid sloganeering by the Opposition over an SIT probe report on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

It is strange that the Opposition sought discussion on serious issues such as price rise and on the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, but they ran away at the time of discussion, Joshi told reporters outside Parliament.

It seems the Opposition has nothing to say on these issues, they are just busy in ''spreading rumours'' about the curtailment of the session, Joshi said.

''There are no plans to curtail the Winter Session of Parliament as of now,'' he said.

The Winter Session of Parliament started on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

Both Budget Session and Monsoon Session of Parliament were curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh has submitted before a court that the killing of the four farmers and a journalist in the October 3 incident, in which Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish is an accused, was a ''pre-planned conspiracy''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
2
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021