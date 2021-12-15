No plan as of now to curtail Winter Session of Parliament: Joshi

There is no plan as of now to curtail the ongoing Winter Session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday, but added the Opposition should not run away from debate they themselves have sought on vital issues.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Wednesday amid sloganeering by the Opposition over an SIT probe report on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

It is strange that the Opposition sought discussion on serious issues such as price rise and on the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, but they ran away at the time of discussion, Joshi told reporters outside Parliament.

It seems the Opposition has nothing to say on these issues, they are just busy in ''spreading rumours'' about the curtailment of the session, Joshi said.

''There are no plans to curtail the Winter Session of Parliament as of now,'' he said.

The Winter Session of Parliament started on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

Both Budget Session and Monsoon Session of Parliament were curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh has submitted before a court that the killing of the four farmers and a journalist in the October 3 incident, in which Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish is an accused, was a ''pre-planned conspiracy''.

