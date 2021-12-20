Left Menu

PM Modi lays wreath at Azad Maidan to mark Goa Liberation Day

The Prime Minister also witnessed a Parade of Sails by boats of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and civil agencies; and a flypast by aircraft of the Indian Navy, from the Miramar beach. 

A 100 men tri-service Guard of Honour was presented during the ceremony and buglers played 'The Last Post'.  Image Credit: Twitter(@narendramodi)
The state of Goa celebrates 19 December every year as its Liberation Day. To mark 60 years of Goa's liberation, Diamond Jubilee celebrations were held at Panaji on 19 December 2021. To commemorate the occasion, Shri Narendra Modi, Hon'ble Prime Minister laid a wreath at the martyr's memorial, Azad Maidan. A 100 men tri-service Guard of Honour was presented during the ceremony and buglers played 'The Last Post'.

The Prime Minister also witnessed a Parade of Sails by boats of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and civil agencies; and a flypast by aircraft of the Indian Navy, from the Miramar beach.

The Diamond Jubilee events were coordinated by the Indian Navy in the presence of Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command and Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area.

(With Inpus from PIB)

