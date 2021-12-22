Left Menu

Danish woman charged over laundering of $4.5 bln via Danske Bank's Estonian branch

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 22-12-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 15:54 IST
Danish woman charged over laundering of $4.5 bln via Danske Bank's Estonian branch
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Denmark

A Danish woman has been charged by Danish police in a money laundering case involving more than 30 billion Danish crowns ($4.55 billion) which was channeled through Danske Bank's Estonian branch, Denmark's public prosecutor said on Wednesday.

The 49-year old Danish citizen, who has links to Russia, is currently in preliminary questioning in Copenhagen city court, the prosecutor told Reuters. ($1 = 6.5887 Danish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021