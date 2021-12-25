Left Menu

Ballia district community process manager sacked for indiscipline, corruption: Officials

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 25-12-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 12:00 IST
Ballia district community process manager sacked for indiscipline, corruption: Officials
  • Country:
  • India

The district community process manager (DCPM) of Ballia has been sacked by the director of the National Health Mission on charges of indiscipline and corruption, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tanmay Kakkar confirmed the dismissal.

National Health Mission Director Aparna Upadhyay has terminated DCPM Pushpendra Singh Shakya from service, they said.

Serious complaints were received against the DCPM, and a three-member committee was constituted to investigate the matter, the officials said.

Upon scrutiny of documents, the inquiry committee found the complaints against Shakya of drawing more money than the proposed honorarium, extortion and indiscipline correct, following which was terminated from service, they claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; sudden food aversion in toddlers may be due to COVID; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day

Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; s...

 Global
4
Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021