Ballia district community process manager sacked for indiscipline, corruption: Officials

The district community process manager (DCPM) of Ballia has been sacked by the director of the National Health Mission on charges of indiscipline and corruption, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tanmay Kakkar confirmed the dismissal.

National Health Mission Director Aparna Upadhyay has terminated DCPM Pushpendra Singh Shakya from service, they said.

Serious complaints were received against the DCPM, and a three-member committee was constituted to investigate the matter, the officials said.

Upon scrutiny of documents, the inquiry committee found the complaints against Shakya of drawing more money than the proposed honorarium, extortion and indiscipline correct, following which was terminated from service, they claimed.

