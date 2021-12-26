Adityanath pays tributes to IAF pilot killed in MiG-21 crash
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-12-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 12:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tributes to Wing Commander Harshit Sinha, who was killed in the MiG-21 crash in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer last week.
Sinha was a resident of Lucknow.
According to an official statement, Adityanath said the Uttar Pradesh government will extend all possible help to Sinha's family.
Sinha's plane crashed during a training sortie in Jaisalmer's Desert National Park area on December 24.
According to eyewitnesses, the plane burst into flames before hitting the ground.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- Jaisalmer
- Adityanath
- Sinha
- Yogi Adityanath
- Desert National
- Rajasthan
- MiG-21
- Harshit Sinha
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amarnath Yatra is symbol of compassion, spirituality, service and peace: J-K LG Manoj Sinha
When will FIR be registered against Yogi Adityanath like Sanjay Raut? NCP
Kashi Vishwanath Dham will give new global identity to Varanasi, says Yogi Adityanath
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor could not have been built under other governments: Yogi Adityanath
PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath have lunch with workers involved in Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor construction