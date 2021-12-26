Left Menu

Sudan says 58 policemen injured in protests

Sudanese authorities said on Sunday that 58 police personnel had been injured during protests the previous day against military rule, and that tear gas had been used only to confront attacks on security facilities and vehicles, state TV reported. The Khartoum security committee's statement added that 114 people had been arrested and faced prosecution after Saturday's protests, the latest in a series of rallies against an Oct. 25 coup that upended a transition towards democratic elections.

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 26-12-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 16:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Sudanese authorities said on Sunday that 58 police personnel had been injured during protests the previous day against military rule, and that tear gas had been used only to confront attacks on security facilities and vehicles, state TV reported.

The Khartoum security committee's statement added that 114 people had been arrested and faced prosecution after Saturday's protests, the latest in a series of rallies against an Oct. 25 coup that upended a transition towards democratic elections. Medics aligned with the protest movement said earlier that violence by security forces had caused 178 injuries among demonstrators, including eight with live bullet wounds.

At least 48 people have been killed in crackdowns on protests against the coup, the medics say. Internet and phone communications were disrupted on Saturday, and security forces fired tear gas as they blocked protesters from reaching the presidential palace.

A deal announced by the military in November to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has failed to stem the protests, which are calling for the military to withdraw from politics altogether.

