Tensions flared this week over Greenland as Donald Trump and Europe clashed, yet NATO head Mark Rutte, dubbed the 'Trump whisperer,' eased the discord after a key meeting at Davos, where Trump withdrew tariff threats.

Trump announced a potential deal on the Arctic Region, considered a diplomatic win for Rutte. Renowned for his strategic rapport with Trump during his first term, Rutte's influence was instrumental in preventing transatlantic relations from further deteriorating.

While Trump dropped military options, Rutte's personal interventions were seen as pivotal. European leaders widely acknowledged his skill in maintaining a cohesive NATO amid Trump's second term's tensions, despite mixed opinions on his diplomatic style.

(With inputs from agencies.)