EU Readies Support for Trump's Gaza Peace Plan
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed that European leaders could support U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace if it's focused on Gaza. This was highlighted before an EU leaders' summit where Trump's Middle East peace proposal was to be discussed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 22-01-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 23:55 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has signaled potential European support for U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace if it narrows its focus to Gaza. This possibility was discussed ahead of a significant EU leaders' summit where the peace plan was on the agenda.
Kallas emphasized the potential alignment with the UN Security Council resolution, describing the focus as crucial for European leaders' cooperation in Middle East peace efforts.
"We want to work for peace in the Middle East," Kallas remarked, stressing the importance of maintaining alignment with internationally recognized resolutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gaza's Struggle for Warmth Amid Ceasefire Hardships
Global Leaders Unite for Controversial 'Board of Peace' in Gaza
Kushner Unveils 'New Gaza' Development Plan Amid Ongoing Violence
Shifting Lines: Israel's Stealth Expansion in Gaza
Russia Commits $1 Billion for Gaza Rebuilding Through Peace Council