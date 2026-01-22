EU Readies Support for Trump's Gaza Peace Plan

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has signaled potential European support for U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace if it narrows its focus to Gaza. This possibility was discussed ahead of a significant EU leaders' summit where the peace plan was on the agenda.

Kallas emphasized the potential alignment with the UN Security Council resolution, describing the focus as crucial for European leaders' cooperation in Middle East peace efforts.

"We want to work for peace in the Middle East," Kallas remarked, stressing the importance of maintaining alignment with internationally recognized resolutions.

