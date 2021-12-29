Left Menu

MHA awards Ati Utrkrisht Seva Padak, Utkrisht Seva Padak to 106 CBI officers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Home Affairs awarded 106 officers and officials of the CBI with Ati Utrkrisht Seva Padak and Utkrisht Seva Padak for their services in 2021, the probe agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

''Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak has been awarded to 35 officers/officials while Utkrisht Seva Padak was given to 71 officers/officials,'' CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

The recipients of Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak include senior public prosecutor Amrit Pal Singh, Deputy SPs R Purushotham, Pramod Kumar, Raka Kant Tiwari, Stenos Aftab Alam, Puran Chand Pant, K Rajakumar, Krishnan Bala Murikkal, Arup Deb, Chada R R C Rao, Udayan Mallika Thenkoti, Devashish Bose, private secretary Sudesh Rishi, among others. The recipients of Utkrisht Seva Padak include Deputy SPs Kamal Bodra, Pranab Das, Rajesh Singh Solanki, Ravi Banawat, Ashok Kumar, among others.

