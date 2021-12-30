Sudan security forces use tear gas against protesters near capital - Reuters witness

Sudanese security forces used tear gas on Thursday against protesters in the city of Bahri as they marched towards a blocked bridge connecting it to the capital Khartoum, a Reuters witness said.

Thursday was the 11th day of major demonstrations since an Oct. 25 coup, which saw Abdallah Hamdok removed and then reinstated as prime minister.

