Acquaintance Quarrel Turns Violent: Suspect Arrested in Lucknow

In a violent turn of events, a man was stabbed by an acquaintance after a dispute in Keshav Puram, located in northwest Delhi, according to official sources.

The 24-year-old victim is reportedly out of danger. Authorities arrested the suspect in Lucknow on December 28, just three days after the crime. The weapon used in the crime has also been recovered.

An official elaborated that the incident came to light when police were informed about a man admitted with a stab wound. Initial attempts to record the victim's statement were futile due to his medical condition. However, a statement was later obtained, leading to the suspect's arrest. The accused, identified as Faisal, has admitted to the crime during interrogation, and further investigation continues.

