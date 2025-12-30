Left Menu

Acquaintance Quarrel Turns Violent: Suspect Arrested in Lucknow

A 24-year-old man was stabbed after a quarrel in Delhi's Keshav Puram. The victim is now stable. The suspect, arrested in Lucknow, confessed to the crime, and the weapon was seized. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:18 IST
Acquaintance Quarrel Turns Violent: Suspect Arrested in Lucknow
man
  • Country:
  • India

In a violent turn of events, a man was stabbed by an acquaintance after a dispute in Keshav Puram, located in northwest Delhi, according to official sources.

The 24-year-old victim is reportedly out of danger. Authorities arrested the suspect in Lucknow on December 28, just three days after the crime. The weapon used in the crime has also been recovered.

An official elaborated that the incident came to light when police were informed about a man admitted with a stab wound. Initial attempts to record the victim's statement were futile due to his medical condition. However, a statement was later obtained, leading to the suspect's arrest. The accused, identified as Faisal, has admitted to the crime during interrogation, and further investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir: Turmoil, Tragedy, and Triumph in 2023

Jammu and Kashmir: Turmoil, Tragedy, and Triumph in 2023

 India
2
Viral Video Lands Sub-Inspector in Trouble: Abuse of Authority Exposed

Viral Video Lands Sub-Inspector in Trouble: Abuse of Authority Exposed

 India
3
Ex-BJP MLA and 24 Others Charged in Assault Case

Ex-BJP MLA and 24 Others Charged in Assault Case

 India
4
King Kazu: A Legendary Return to Japan's Top League

King Kazu: A Legendary Return to Japan's Top League

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025