Ahead of Koregaon Bhima battle anniversary, Pune district administration issues prohibitory order

Ahead of the 204th anniversary of the historic battle of Koregaon Bhima on January 1, the Pune district administration has issued a prohibitory order, under which putting up hoardings or banners in the villages around the memorial has been banned. The order, issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), will come into effect from the midnight of December 30 and will remain in force till 6 am on January 2.

As per a Dalit narrative, the British forces that fought Peshwas at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818 comprised largely of soldiers from the Dalit Mahar community, who waged a ''war for freedom' from the 'casteism' of the Peshwas. On January 1 every year, Dalits, mainly from the Mahar community, visit the Jaystambh, a victory pillar at Perne village raised by the British in memory of the soldiers who fought bravely against the Peshwas in the Battle of Koregaon Bhima.

As per the prohibitory orders issued by the collector, posting of content that can spread rumors, create hatred in communities, posting misleading information on social media platforms, has been prohibited. Putting up hoardings, flex, banners in public spaces has also been prohibited.

Violence had broken out near Koregaon Bhima near the victory pillar during the 200th commemoration of the Bhima Koregaon battle on January 1, 2018. According to police, ''provocative'' speeches made at Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune city a day before had triggered violence in Koregaon Bhima. PT SPK NP NP

