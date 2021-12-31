Maha TET case: Driver of arrested top exam official held along with agent

Two more people were arrested by Pune police in connection with alleged malpractices in the 2020 Teachers' Eligibility Test, an official said on Friday.

One of those held is Sunil Gholap, the driver of Maharashtra State Council of Examinattions Commissioner Tukaram Supe, who has already been arrested in the case and from whom cash and gold worth Rs 4 crore has been seized, he said.

The other person arrested in the last 24 hours was an agent identified as Manoj Dongre, he said.

Several people have been arrested so far for allegedly tampering with the results of TET in exchange for money.

