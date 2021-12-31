Left Menu

Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 31-12-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 23:57 IST
Iran's space launch on Thursday failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed, a defence ministry spokesman said in remarks carried on state television on Friday.

"For a payload to enter orbit, it needs to reach speeds above 7,600 (metres per second). We reached 7,350," the spokesman said in a documentary about the launch vehicle broadcast on state TV and posted online.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

