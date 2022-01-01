Left Menu

Night curfew implemented in Haryana on New Year eve

Night curfew imposed by the government in Haryana between 11 pm and 5 am was strictly enforced by state authorities on New Year's Eve.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 01-01-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 10:15 IST
Haryana police in action ahead on new year eve. (ANI/pictures). Image Credit: ANI
Night curfew imposed by the government in Haryana between 11 pm and 5 am was strictly enforced by state authorities on New Year's Eve. Haryana Police on December 31 got malls, bars and restaurants closed in the wake of the night curfew imposed in the state as COVID-19 Omicron threat loomed large over Delhi and suburbs.

"We had ordered the closure of malls and clubs in Gurugram at 10.30 pm so that our police force can vacate the places and implement night curfew by 11 pm", said Maqsood Ahmed, DCP, East Gurugram. The DCP further added that violators of the night curfew and COVID-19 protocols would be dealt with strictly.

"Besides the regular force, we have deployed 500 additional forces to ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed," said Maqsood Ahmed, DCP, East Gurugram. "We are sad that we have to leave so early. It is the first time that we are ending our party before 12 pm", said a woman outside a nightclub in Gurugram. (ANI)

