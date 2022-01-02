Notorious gang from Bihar nabbed in Jharkhand

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jan 2 (pti) Three members of Bihar's notorious ''Koda gang'' and their two local associates including a woman were arrested on Sunday from Panki police station limit of Palamu district, a senior police officer said. Police have recovered Rs.20,000, two stolen motorcycles, 37 small packets of Alkushi powder (Mucuna Pruriens), equipments to break open dickey of vehicles and five mobile phones from them, said Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Sinha. A hunt was on to apprehend the kingpin of the gang, who managed to escape, the police officer said. Apart from Jharkhand, Sinha said cases against the gang members were registered in Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Bihar.

Of the five, a woman and a man were local residents of Panki and were arrested for providing them shelter and hobnobbing with them, he said. During investigation of two recent incidents of loot and snatching, the police team identified the gang members from CCTV footages as members of Koda gang, the official said Explaining the gang's modus operandi, the police superintendent said members used to follow people who withdrew money from banks. and kept the money in vehicles, which they stole by breaking them open. On some occasion, the gang members sprinkled alkushi powder and looted the money, he said. The kingpin was based in Palamu for the last few years.

On December 10 last, the gang members had stolen Rs.90,000 from one Rizwan-ul-Haque Ansari, who kept the amount in his motorcycle dickey after withdrawing it from SBI Bank branch in Panki. The gang members also snatched away Rs.40,000 from a woman, who was returning home after withdrawing the amount from SBI branch on December 23 last. The gang members were identified as Deepak Kumar Yadav (38) and Rahul Yadav (25), both residents of Koda police station limit of Katihar district of Bihar and 27-year-old Sunil Nut, a native of Kapu police station limit of Raigarh district of Chattisgarh. The locals arrested were Rinki Devi and Krit Singh.

The arrested gang members revealed that Basudev Nut, who happened to be the father-in-law of Rahul and Sunil, kept on shifting his base in Daltonganj, Panki of Palamu and neighboring Garwah district to evade arrest. Basudev was living with Rinki Devi as tenant in the house of Krit Singh. SP said the gang members came to Panki on two motorcycles stolen from Bihar.

