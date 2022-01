BRIEF-China Evergrande Says Trading In Shares To Be Halted

China Evergrande Group:

* TRADING IN CO'S SHARES WILL BE HALTED AT 9:00 A.M.

* ALL STRUCTURED PRODUCTS RELATING TO CO WILL ALSO BE HALTED FROM TRADING AT 9:00 AM Further company coverage:

Also Read: BRIEF-China Evergrande Group Passed Another Debt Deadline With No Sign Of Payment, After Coupons Came Due Tuesday On Two Dollar Notes- Bloomberg News

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)