Tragic Ordeal: Woman Gang-Raped in Moving Van

A 25-year-old woman in Faridabad was allegedly gang-raped in a moving van after being offered a lift by two men. She sustained severe injuries after being thrown from the vehicle. The accused have been arrested and the van seized, as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 31-12-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 14:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A harrowing incident unfolded in Faridabad as a 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in a moving van, police confirmed on Wednesday. The victim sustained serious head injuries after being ejected from the vehicle. The authorities have arrested two suspects in connection with this appalling crime.

The distressing event occurred late Monday night when the woman, seeking transportation home, accepted a ride from the two accused. Instead of safely driving her to her destination, the men diverted towards Gurugram, violating her within the van, police reports indicated.

Currently in critical condition, the victim suffered significant facial and cranial injuries, necessitating over a dozen stitches. Faridabad police have apprehended and are interrogating the accused, who have reportedly admitted to the offence. A thorough investigation remains underway as the community grapples with the shock.

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

