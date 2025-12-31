Explosive Haul: Tonk Police Seize 150 Kg of Ammonium Nitrate in Dramatic Operation

In a significant operation, the District Special Team (DST) of Tonk police successfully intercepted and apprehended two individuals, uncovering a substantial cache of 150 kg of explosives in their vehicle. These arrests mark a critical step in addressing illegal explosives transportation in the region.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Surendra Patwa and Surendra Mochi, both hailing from Bundi district. The DST initiated the operation based on specific intelligence inputs, successfully preventing the potential use of these hazardous materials.

Further investigation is underway to determine the source and intended use of these materials. Authorities are probing whether the explosives were destined for illicit activities, including but not limited to illegal mining operations.