Left Menu

Explosive Haul: Tonk Police Seize 150 Kg of Ammonium Nitrate in Dramatic Operation

The District Special Team of Tonk police arrested two men and seized 150 kg of explosives from their vehicle. The suspects, carrying ammonium nitrate camouflaged with urea sacks, were allegedly transporting it from Bundi to Tonk. Police also recovered cartridges and safety fuse wires, intensifying their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tonk | Updated: 31-12-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 14:34 IST
Explosive Haul: Tonk Police Seize 150 Kg of Ammonium Nitrate in Dramatic Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, the District Special Team (DST) of Tonk police successfully intercepted and apprehended two individuals, uncovering a substantial cache of 150 kg of explosives in their vehicle. These arrests mark a critical step in addressing illegal explosives transportation in the region.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Surendra Patwa and Surendra Mochi, both hailing from Bundi district. The DST initiated the operation based on specific intelligence inputs, successfully preventing the potential use of these hazardous materials.

Further investigation is underway to determine the source and intended use of these materials. Authorities are probing whether the explosives were destined for illicit activities, including but not limited to illegal mining operations.

TRENDING

1
One policeman martyred, 138 injured in 2,739 encounters with criminals in 2025: UP DGP Rajeev Krishna.

One policeman martyred, 138 injured in 2,739 encounters with criminals in 20...

 India
2
India's Lifeline to Sri Lanka: Modi's 2025 Visit and Operation Sagar Bandhu

India's Lifeline to Sri Lanka: Modi's 2025 Visit and Operation Sagar Bandhu

 Sri Lanka
3
Empowering Innovation: FITT and HS Foundation's Groundbreaking Initiative for Tier-2 and Tier-3 India

Empowering Innovation: FITT and HS Foundation's Groundbreaking Initiative fo...

 India
4
India and EAEU to Advance Trade Talks Amid Diversification Push

India and EAEU to Advance Trade Talks Amid Diversification Push

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025