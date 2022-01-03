Left Menu

Andamans MP urges Lt Guv for immediate repair of rural roads

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 03-01-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 09:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Kuldeep Rai on Monday requested Lieutenant Governor Admiral D K Joshi to review the condition of rural roads in the Union territory and order the immediate repair of the ones in poor shape before monsoon.

In a letter to Admiral Joshi, Rai said that the rural roads in almost all areas of the archipelago are presently in poor condition, causing a great deal of inconvenience to residents, especially the elderly, school-going children, and patients.

He said that the Lt. Governor's intervention in this matter will transform remote villages and bring fast-paced development for the islanders.

