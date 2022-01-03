Andamans MP urges Lt Guv for immediate repair of rural roads
- Country:
- India
Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Kuldeep Rai on Monday requested Lieutenant Governor Admiral D K Joshi to review the condition of rural roads in the Union territory and order the immediate repair of the ones in poor shape before monsoon.
In a letter to Admiral Joshi, Rai said that the rural roads in almost all areas of the archipelago are presently in poor condition, causing a great deal of inconvenience to residents, especially the elderly, school-going children, and patients.
He said that the Lt. Governor's intervention in this matter will transform remote villages and bring fast-paced development for the islanders.
