DCW summons Delhi Police in connection with probe into 'Bulli Bai', 'Sulli Deal' cases

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) on Monday asked police officials to appear before it later this week in connection with a probe into objectionable content on 'Bulli Bai' and 'Sulli Deal' apps.

The DCW, in a statement, said it has taken suo moto cognizance of media reports regarding pictures of many Muslim women being been uploaded on 'GitHub' platform without their consent.

It has asked the Delhi Police to appear before it and provide a list of people arrested in both the 'Sulli deal' and 'Bulli Bai' cases.

The commission said non-arrest of culprits in such a serious matter is appalling and that this ''callous attitude of the law enforcement agency has emboldened the culprits and others who are continuing to sell women and girls online''.

''It was reported that doctored photos of hundreds of Muslim women and girls were uploaded by an unidentified group of persons on an app using internet platform 'GitHub' and were shared with the term, 'Bulli deal of the day,'' it said.

The commission said in 2021, pictures of many Muslim women and girls were uploaded on the same 'GitHub' platform under the name ''Sulli Deals''.

''In that matter, while the Delhi Police had registered an FIR in July last year after DCW's intervention, it is yet to make any arrests,'' it said.

The DCW has sought details of action taken against the 'GitHub' app by the Delhi Police along with steps taken in preventing such platforms from uploading ''derogatory'' and ''illegal'' content in the future.

''The Delhi Police has also been asked to inform whether any guidelines concerning such incidents have been formed by them?" the commission said.

The police have been directed to appear before the commission on January 6 with the complete case files of both matters.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, ''I am of the view that these incidents are happening due to the callous behavior of the Delhi Police in matters related to Cyber Crime. Why have no arrests been made to date in the Sulli Deals matter? Delhi Police must make arrests in both 'Sulli Deal' and 'Bulli Bai' matters urgently and get their act together in other cases related to cybercrime! Have issued summons to them. Shall ensure accountability!'' Photographs of at least 100 influential Muslim women were uploaded for ''auction'' on an app, sparking widespread outrage. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had informed on Saturday that GitHub, the hosting platform, confirmed blocking the app (Bulli Bai) and that CERT and police authorities were coordinating further action into the matter.

