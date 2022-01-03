Left Menu

One dead in army helicopter crash in Tunisia - state news agency

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-01-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 18:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Tunisian military helicopter crashed in the north of the country killing the co-pilot and seriously wounding the pilot, the state news agency reported on Monday citing the Ministry of National Defense.

