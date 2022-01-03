Left Menu

Mandaviya visits RML hospital to take stock of COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 15-18 yrs

Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya on Monday visited the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi to take stock of the ongoing vaccination campaign for children falling in the age group of 15-18 years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 20:08 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya interacting with a child in Delhi on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya on Monday visited the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi to take stock of the ongoing vaccination campaign for children falling in the age group of 15-18 years. Mandaviya interacted with the health officials and the children came for vaccination.

COVID-19 vaccination for the 15-18 age group began on Monday morning across the country. CoWIN registration for the age group had already begun on Saturday. As many as 12,57,603 children in the 15-18 age group have registered so far on the CoWIN platform to get vaccinated.

PM Modi on December 25, 2021, had announced that the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 years is scheduled to begin from Monday while administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories is to commence from January 10, 2022. In the context of the vaccination of the age group 15-18 years, the Union Health Secretary informed the States and UTs that only 'Covaxin' is to be administered in this population category and additional doses of 'Covaxin' will be sent to all states and UTs.Those with the birth year of 2007 or before will be eligible for vaccination under this category. (ANI)

