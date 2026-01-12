Left Menu

Blaze at Pant Krishi Bhavan: Quick Response Averts Tragedy

A fire broke out at Pant Krishi Bhavan, the office of Rajasthan's Department of Agriculture, due to a heater short circuit. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Quick response by firefighters, who broke windows to access the room, helped contain the fire. Several office materials were destroyed.

A fire erupted at Pant Krishi Bhavan, headquarters of Rajasthan's Department of Agriculture, on Monday morning, according to officials.

The blaze, originating from a short-circuited heater in a locked room on the third floor, led to a rapid evacuation of the premises, but fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Swift action by firefighters, who had to break windows to access the fire-stricken area, successfully controlled the flames. Despite their efforts, considerable damage was inflicted on office materials and furniture.

