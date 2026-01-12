Blaze at Pant Krishi Bhavan: Quick Response Averts Tragedy
A fire broke out at Pant Krishi Bhavan, the office of Rajasthan's Department of Agriculture, due to a heater short circuit. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Quick response by firefighters, who broke windows to access the room, helped contain the fire. Several office materials were destroyed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-01-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 13:39 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire erupted at Pant Krishi Bhavan, headquarters of Rajasthan's Department of Agriculture, on Monday morning, according to officials.
The blaze, originating from a short-circuited heater in a locked room on the third floor, led to a rapid evacuation of the premises, but fortunately, no casualties were reported.
Swift action by firefighters, who had to break windows to access the fire-stricken area, successfully controlled the flames. Despite their efforts, considerable damage was inflicted on office materials and furniture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Firefighters Battle Devastating Bushfires in Victoria, Australia
Emergency Return from ISS: Unprecedented Medical Evacuation
Kurdish Councils Stand Firm: No Evacuation Amid Aleppo Ceasefire
Bomb threat at Kasaragod district court triggers evacuation
Mayon Volcano Triggers Mass Evacuation Amid Eruptions