Blaze at Pant Krishi Bhavan: Quick Response Averts Tragedy

A fire erupted at Pant Krishi Bhavan, headquarters of Rajasthan's Department of Agriculture, on Monday morning, according to officials.

The blaze, originating from a short-circuited heater in a locked room on the third floor, led to a rapid evacuation of the premises, but fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Swift action by firefighters, who had to break windows to access the fire-stricken area, successfully controlled the flames. Despite their efforts, considerable damage was inflicted on office materials and furniture.

(With inputs from agencies.)