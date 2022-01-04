Left Menu

Man booked for extortion, criminal conspiracy on complaint of self-styled godman Ashu Maharaj

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 00:11 IST
A case of extortion and criminal conspiracy has been registered against a man on the complaint of self-styled godman Ashu Maharaj who himself was booked under the POCSO Act and on gangrape charge in 2018, police said on Monday.

Ashu Maharaj had approached a Delhi court alleging that the man, Ram Naresh Sharma, had called his son Samar Khan over phone saying he can get their names cleared of the charges of gang rape and under the POCSO Act in lieu of Rs 12 crore.

He had also promised to help them leave the city, the self-styled godman claimed.

The case was registered on December 23 after a Delhi court directed the police to look into the allegations and investigate the matter, officials said.

Ashu Maharaj and his son Samar Khan were booked for gangrape and under the POCSO Act in 2018 and were later arrested.

A woman had complained to the police that she was allegedly raped by the self-styled godman, his friends and his son between 2008 and 2013. In her police complaint, she had said that Ashu Maharaj had even asked her to bring her minor daughter to him and then raped her.

