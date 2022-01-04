Left Menu

Procedures under way to release activist Ramy Shaath from detention in Egypt -sources

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 04-01-2022 02:39 IST
  • Egypt

Procedures to release political activist Ramy Shaath from detention in Egypt are under way, four judicial source and a security sources said late on Monday.

Two of the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Shaath would be deported to France upon his release.

Egyptian former member of parliament Anwar El Sadat, who has mediated a number of recent prisoner releases, said in a statement earlier on Monday that Shaath would be freed and deported.

