Drone attack on U.S. forces foiled west of Baghdad

A similar attack was foiled on Monday, when Iraqi air defenses downed two drones as they approached a base hosting U.S. forces near Baghdad's international airport. The attacks came as Iran and its allies in Iraq marked the second anniversary of the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 04-01-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 13:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Iraq

Two explosive-laden drones were shot down on Tuesday by Iraq's air defenses as they approached the Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts U.S. forces, west of Baghdad, an official of the U.S.-led international military coalition said. A similar attack was foiled on Monday when Iraqi air defenses downed two drones as they approached a base hosting U.S. forces near Baghdad's international airport.

The attacks came as Iran and its allies in Iraq marked the second anniversary of the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. The United States is leading the international military coalition fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq and in Syria.

Soleimani was killed on Jan. 3, 2021, in a drone strike near Baghdad airport ordered by then-U.S. president Donald Trump. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that Trump must face trial for the killing or Tehran would take revenge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

