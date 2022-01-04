Left Menu

Ukrainian, British foreign ministers discuss Russia deterrence package, Kyiv says

Ukraine and its allies are moving towards the implementation of a comprehensive deterrence package against Russia, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday after speaking to his British counterpart Liz Truss.

Ukraine accuses Russia of massing tens of thousands of troops in preparation for a possible large-scale military offensive, raising fears that a simmering conflict in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region could erupt into open war between the neighbours.

"The deterrence package includes political, economic and security levels. I am grateful to the United Kingdom for its leading role in this process," Kuleba said in a statement.

