SIT begins Haridwar hate speech probe, seer offers to bail out accused

As an SIT began its probe into the recent Haridwar event where hate speeches were delivered against Muslims, a seer on Tuesday said he will “personally” secure bail for anyone booked in connection with the case.

Bhooma pithadhishwar Achyutananda Teerth asserted this at the conclusion of a five-day “mahayagya” for goddess Baglamukhi in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, where the controversial “dharma sansad” too was held last month.

At the mahayagya held at Haridwar’s Karshni ghat, he urged seers to sacrifice themselves for making the country a “Sanatan Vedic Rashtra”.

Panch Dashnam akhara’s Yati Narasimhanand and Niranjani akhara’s Sadhvi Annapurna, who are among those named in the two FIRs lodged over the dharma sansad, were actively involved in organising the mahayagya as well, reports said.

The special investigation team constituted on Sunday to probe into the dharma sansad began its work on Tuesday.

The five-member team is headed by Dehradun's Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kamlesh Upadhyay.

Two separate FIRs have been lodged in connection with last month’s event in which provocative speeches were allegedly made against Muslims, triggering outrage. Video footage from the event has surfaced on social media.

No arrests have been made so far.

Asked about this recently, Garhwal DIG KS Nagnyal said if solid evidence emerges after the investigation “appropriate action” will be taken.

Five people were named in the first FIR and 10 in the second case lodged over the hate speeches.

