Multi-crore heist: Gangster's uncle held, sent to judicial custody

The Special Task Force nabbed an uncle of gangster Vikas Lagarpuriya for being allegedly involved in a multi-crore heist.The accused has been identified as Jogender, a resident of Lagarpur village in Delhi, a senior STF official said. They had decamped with crores of rupees in cash.The STF also recovered Rs 1.5 lakh from Jogenders possession.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 05-01-2022 01:02 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 01:02 IST
The Special Task Force nabbed an uncle of gangster Vikas Lagarpuriya for being allegedly involved in a multi-crore heist.

The accused has been identified as Jogender, a resident of Lagarpur village in Delhi, a senior STF official said. The incident had taken place on August 4, when Lagarpuriya’s gang members broke into a flat from where the office of a private company was being run. They had decamped with crores of rupees in cash.

The STF also recovered Rs 1.5 lakh from Jogender’s possession. He was produced in a city court which sent him to judicial custody, the officer said.

Till now, 18 people have been arrested in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

