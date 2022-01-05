Seoul: North Korea fires projectile toward sea
North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into sea, South Korea's military said.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea has fired the projectile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday morning. It gave no further details.
The launch came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further boost his military capability at a ruling party conference last week.
Nuclear diplomacy with the United States has long been dormant.
