Left Menu

Seoul: North Korea fires projectile toward sea

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 05-01-2022 05:37 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 05:37 IST
Seoul: North Korea fires projectile toward sea
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into sea, South Korea's military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea has fired the projectile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday morning. It gave no further details.

The launch came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further boost his military capability at a ruling party conference last week.

Nuclear diplomacy with the United States has long been dormant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022