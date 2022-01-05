Kazakh police use tear gas against protesters in Almaty
Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 05-01-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 12:07 IST
Police used tear gas to stop protesters in Kazakhstan's biggest city, Almaty, on Wednesday, a Reuters correspondent reported from the scene.
Security forces sought to disperse protesters who marched towards the city centre, marking a second day of clashes that have already prompted President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to declare a state of emergency in the city of 2 million.
