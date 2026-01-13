JPMorgan Chase's Strategic Credit Card Deal Amid Profit Dip

In the fourth quarter, JPMorgan Chase's profits declined after incurring a one-time charge related to its agreement with Goldman Sachs to take over Apple's credit card partnership.

The financial giant reported a profit of $13 billion, or $4.63 per share, down from $14 billion, or $4.81 per share, the previous year. The new partnership positions JPMorgan as the issuer of Apple's card, enhancing its role in the credit card market and marking another strategic victory for CEO Jamie Dimon.

This move arrives amidst potential industry changes, as former President Donald Trump's proposal to cap interest rates at 10% poses challenges. Banking bodies warn that the measure could restrict consumer credit access, while analysts question its feasibility without congressional endorsement. Excluding the one-time charge, JPMorgan saw a quarterly profit rise to $14.7 billion, driven by trading success.

