HCL Tech Stock Takes a Hit Amid Q3 Profit Decline
HCL Tech faced a slight share decline after announcing an 11.2% drop in consolidated net profit for October-December FY26. Despite a 13.3% revenue rise, profit fell to Rs 4,076 crore compared to Rs 4,591 crore the previous year. The news impacted both BSE and NSE trading.
- Country:
- India
Shares of IT giant HCL Tech saw a slight dip after the company reported a notable 11.2% drop in consolidated net profit for the October-December quarter of FY26. Despite the downturn, there was a significant revenue increase of 13.3% compared to the previous year.
The stock ended the day marginally lower by 0.19% on the BSE at Rs 1,665, after experiencing an intra-day low of Rs 1,626.40, marking a 2.49% decline. The NSE reflected a similar sentiment with a minor 0.15% decrease.
Financial results revealed a dip to Rs 4,076 crore in profit, down from Rs 4,591 crore in the same period last year. This report, out after market hours, showed a sequential quarterly profit fall of 3.7%, while operations revenue climbed 6%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- HCL Tech
- profit decline
- Q3 FY26
- BSE
- NSE
- net profit
- stock market
- revenue growth
- IT services
- Noida
ALSO READ
Yonhap agency says independent counsel seeks death sentence for ex-South Korean leader Yoon over martial law imposition, reports AP.
AI and Water: Navigating the Intersection of Growth and Resource Conservation in India
Global Stock Market's Mixed Response to Inflation News and Political Tensions
Celebrating Valor and Dedication: Goa Assembly Honors Defense Heroes and Educate Girls NGO
Global Central Banks Unite in Defense of Jerome Powell