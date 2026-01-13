Left Menu

HCL Tech Stock Takes a Hit Amid Q3 Profit Decline

HCL Tech faced a slight share decline after announcing an 11.2% drop in consolidated net profit for October-December FY26. Despite a 13.3% revenue rise, profit fell to Rs 4,076 crore compared to Rs 4,591 crore the previous year. The news impacted both BSE and NSE trading.

Shares of IT giant HCL Tech saw a slight dip after the company reported a notable 11.2% drop in consolidated net profit for the October-December quarter of FY26. Despite the downturn, there was a significant revenue increase of 13.3% compared to the previous year.

The stock ended the day marginally lower by 0.19% on the BSE at Rs 1,665, after experiencing an intra-day low of Rs 1,626.40, marking a 2.49% decline. The NSE reflected a similar sentiment with a minor 0.15% decrease.

Financial results revealed a dip to Rs 4,076 crore in profit, down from Rs 4,591 crore in the same period last year. This report, out after market hours, showed a sequential quarterly profit fall of 3.7%, while operations revenue climbed 6%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

