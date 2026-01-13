HCL Tech Stock Takes a Hit Amid Q3 Profit Decline

Shares of IT giant HCL Tech saw a slight dip after the company reported a notable 11.2% drop in consolidated net profit for the October-December quarter of FY26. Despite the downturn, there was a significant revenue increase of 13.3% compared to the previous year.

The stock ended the day marginally lower by 0.19% on the BSE at Rs 1,665, after experiencing an intra-day low of Rs 1,626.40, marking a 2.49% decline. The NSE reflected a similar sentiment with a minor 0.15% decrease.

Financial results revealed a dip to Rs 4,076 crore in profit, down from Rs 4,591 crore in the same period last year. This report, out after market hours, showed a sequential quarterly profit fall of 3.7%, while operations revenue climbed 6%.

