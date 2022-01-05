Delhi Police busts fake online exam solving module; 6 held

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell busted a fake online exam solving module and arrested 6 people, said a police official on Wednesday. According to DCP (IFSO), KPS Malhotra, Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) score of 780 out of 800 were got through this syndicate. One of the arrested accused Raj Teotia is carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest and was wanted by CBI. Russian hackers were also used by the syndicate to get access to various examination portals, the police said.

The raids were conducted in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon and Jaipur where 15 laptops and 9 mobile phones were seized. In the module, the examination was being accessed through remote access wherein the access software was not detected by the safety measures and protectors, the police added.

Malhotra further informed that Teotia was in touch with Russian hackers also visited Russia in 2018. The Russian hackers stayed at his place during the lockdown, he informed. "The syndicate developed a tool to remotely access the online examination system developed by one of the reputed IT companies. They connived with lab owners, got installed the tool through LAN and later on accessed the systems through remote access. They also opened several online examination labs for this purpose," the DCP said. (ANI)

