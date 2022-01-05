Left Menu

Delhi Police busts fake online exam solving module; 6 held

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell busted a fake online exam solving module and arrested 6 people, said a police official on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 13:10 IST
Delhi Police busts fake online exam solving module; 6 held
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell busted a fake online exam solving module and arrested 6 people, said a police official on Wednesday. According to DCP (IFSO), KPS Malhotra, Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) score of 780 out of 800 were got through this syndicate. One of the arrested accused Raj Teotia is carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest and was wanted by CBI. Russian hackers were also used by the syndicate to get access to various examination portals, the police said.

The raids were conducted in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon and Jaipur where 15 laptops and 9 mobile phones were seized. In the module, the examination was being accessed through remote access wherein the access software was not detected by the safety measures and protectors, the police added.

Malhotra further informed that Teotia was in touch with Russian hackers also visited Russia in 2018. The Russian hackers stayed at his place during the lockdown, he informed. "The syndicate developed a tool to remotely access the online examination system developed by one of the reputed IT companies. They connived with lab owners, got installed the tool through LAN and later on accessed the systems through remote access. They also opened several online examination labs for this purpose," the DCP said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022